Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share 1st Photo of Baby Archie's Face on Father's Day

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 7:49 AM

Happy Father's Day, Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his first-ever Father's Day today, just over a month after welcoming baby Archie Harrison with wife Meghan Markle. In honor of the special day, the royal couple took to social media to share the first photo of their baby boy's face.

In the sweet new picture, taken by the royals and posted to their Sussex Instagram account on Sunday, baby Archie looks at the camera while being held by his dad.

"Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex," the caption reads.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously shared a photo of baby Archie's feet in celebration of Meghan's first Mother's Day in May.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the couple captioned the Mother's Day photo. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

Harry and Meghan welcomed their baby boy on May 6.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," a statement on the royal couple's Instagram announced. "Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."

After the announcement was made, Harry spoke out from Windsor Castle about his son's arrival.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy," Harry said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The couple introduced their son to the world days later inside St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

