Best Dressed at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Lana Condor, Heidi Montag and More

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 6:09 PM

Stars such as Lana CondorHeidi Montag and Elisabeth Moss turned heads with particularly stylish looks on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Condor, star of Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, wore a printed Jacquard fabric mini dress with puffy cap sleeves, paired with burgundy pointed heels and Swarovski jewelry.

Montag, who can be seen soon on MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, walked the red carpet in a $4,200 navy wool and silk belted '70s-style Gucci jumpsuit.

Moss, star of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, channeled a real Mother of Dragons with a long sleeve, printed black and silver mini dress.

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi is hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & Movie Awards, which is taking place in Santa Monica on Saturday. The ceremony will air on MTV on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

See photos of the best-dressed stars at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Lana Condor, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lana Condor

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star is all smiles in this dazzling look.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jada Pinkett Smith

The actress sparkles in a suit.

Aubrey Plaza, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

The actress sparkles in this glamorous preppy look.

Lizzo, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lizzo

The singer rocks a neon green dress.

Justin Brescia, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Justin Brescia

The Hills: New Beginnings star, formerly known as Justin Bobby, is all business in a wine-colored suit.

Heidi Montag, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Heidi Montag

The Hills: New Beginnings star is all smiles in a '70s-style Gucci jumpsuit.

Elisabeth Moss, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss

Presenting the new Mother of Dragons.

Madison Iseman, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Madison Iseman

The Still the King actress poses in a floral look.

See photos of more stars on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

