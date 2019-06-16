7 Reasons Maisie Williams Was the Real MVP of Game of Thrones

When you play the Game of Thrones, you either win or die. Or, if you're Maisie Williams, you absolutely thrive.

Throughout eight seasons of the HBO hit, Williams' Arya Stark has grown from a feisty kid to a confident, fearless woman who will never turn down a challenge. In fact, she boldly seeks them out. (And if you've crossed her family, be warned that she's about to cross you off her hit list.)

And off screen, Williams is just like her character. She's ready and willing to take on anything that comes her way. "Maisie does almost all of this stuff on her own," revealed the show's co-creator David Benioff. "She has an excellent stuntwoman for the dangerous stuff, but most of it is actually Maisie."

So, it should come as no surprise that the 22-year-old actress is now nominated for a 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Hero. (She's up against Brie Larson, John David Washington, Robert Downey Jr. and Zachary Levi.)