North West Turns 6: Kim Kardashian and Others Share Sweet Birthday Tributes

Jun. 15, 2019

Happy birthday, North West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first daughter and eldest of their four children turned 6 on Saturday and received sweet birthday tributes from her mom and other family members.

Kim posted on Instagram a slideshow of throwback photos of her and her little girl, including a pic of them sitting together at a restaurant, sharing a kiss while standing in shallow water on the beach, and cuddling on a swing.

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl!" she wrote. "The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

 

North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram

"Happy birthday lil sassy northie!! We love you!" commented Kimora Lee Simmons.

"Happy birthday North! ♥️" commented Kim's longtime friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

"Awww HBD little Northie!" wrote family friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin.

Grandma Kris Jenner also shared on Instagram a slew of pics of North, including a couple showing both of them together, one of the little girl rocking a shimmering green outfit and sunglasses, a few pics of her with her cousin Penelope Disick, who will turn 7 next month.

"Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!!" Kris wrote. "What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!! Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul...I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you ❤️ Lovey xo #HappyBirthdayNorth."

