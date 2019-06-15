O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter Just After 25th Anniversary of Ex-Wife Nicole's Murder

O.J. Simpson has finally joined social media...and he's apparently going to use it to settle some scores.

The 71-year-old retired NFL star and actor posted his first tweet on Friday night, two days after the 25th anniversary of the double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. O.J. was famously tried over the killings, pleaded not guilty and was acquitted in 1995. For more than a year, he has been out on parole after serving time in prison for an unrelated case.

It reads "Coming soon!!!" and contains a selfie video.

"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly," he says, standing in a garden. "Now, coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read my thoughts and opinions on just about everything."

"Now, there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @TheRealOJ32 is the only official one. So, this should be a lot of fun. I got a little getting even to do," he said, smiling. "So God bless, take care."