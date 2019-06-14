Taylor Swift Celebrates Pride Month By Giving Surprise Performance at Historic Stonewall Inn

Taylor Swift is making a "Gorgeous" statement with her latest surprise performance.

After dropping her new song, "You Need to Calm Down," on Friday, the singer made her way over to the historic Stonewall Inn for a surprise performance in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The mini concert was very fitting for the new single considering she pledges her support for the LGBTQ+ community in the upbeat lyrics.

She was joined onstage by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who just so happens to know all the words to her song "Shake It Off." Together, the famous pair delivered an energetic rendition of the song in front of the pumped-up audience.

Jesse, who was in on the surprise all along, later tweeted, "I'm so happy I don't have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn."