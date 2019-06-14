Selma Blair Shaves Her Head With the Help of Her 7-Year-Old Son

Instagram
Selma Blair enlisted the help of one tiny hair stylist to achieve a new summer 'do.
The actress took to Instagram on Friday with a photo of her son, 7-year-old Arthur Saint Bleick, shaving her head with a pair of clippers. "Back to my roots," Selma captioned the artistic snapshot.
Selma famously rocked a brunette pixie cut in the early aughts, but favored longer locks in recent years. Following the news that the 46-year-old had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Oct. 2018, she revealed that she transitioned to a sleek bob because she could no longer lift her arms to brush her hair.
Since going public with her diagnosis, Selma hasn't shied away from documenting the highs and lows of life with a chronic disease. Never far from her side is her pride and joy, who she co-parents with ex Jason Bleick. In fact, Selma and Arthur attended the Race to Eras MS Gala in May together.
"This child. #arthursaintbleick," the star shared on Instagram at the time. "He sees me at every stage. And tonight was for him in my heart. To thank him and everyone who has rooted for me and for all of us with #MS and autoimmune disease. We thank you."
Even more recently, Selma celebrated the end of Arthur's year in first grade with an emotional tribute.
"To my son on his last day of first grade," the proud mama wrote, "I will hold your hand, I will help hold the light for you. I will lift you up if ever you need me. You are my favorite person and have taught me everything I know about love. I am so proud of who you are. I can't wait to reach for your hand. And you will be right here. Soon. Soon. Always, your mom. You are a wonderful person."
In February—just days after making a now-iconic appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party—the Cruel Intentions star told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts she actually felt relieved by her diagnosis. "I cried," Selma shared. "They weren't tears of panic. They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control and there was some relief in that."