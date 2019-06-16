6 Things to Know About the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 3:00 AM

Hear that? It's the sound of a fresh tub of golden popcorn popping just in time for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Airing tomorrow evening on MTV, the annual ceremony (which began jointly honoring film and television in 2017) promises to bring together the biggest names in Hollywood under one roof at the Barkar Hangar in sunny Santa Monica, Calif. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will also continue a three-year tradition of passing out gender-neutral honors. 

So what else is there to know about this year's celebration? We've got you covered! Keep scrolling:

Watch

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: By The Numbers

Super Hero Star Power:

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has been tapped to host the big show, and he's certainly got quite the shoes to fill. Previous MTV Move & TV Awards hosts include comedy powerhouses Tiffany HaddishAdam DeVineKevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Jada Pinkett Smith, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock

Getty Images

The Trailblazer of a Generation:

And speaking of The Rock, MTV previously announced he will receive the Generation Award, a highly prestigious accolade given to stars whose career's are defined by their achievements on the big screen. Jada Pinkett Smith will accept the Trailblazer Award for her commitment to challenging the status quo within Hollywood and beyond. 

Lizzo

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Turn It Up:

If you're ready to feel "Good as Hell," look no further than the MTV Movie & TV Awards performance lineup. Fresh off the success of her latest album Cuz I Love YouLizzo will take the stage for a performance no music lover wants to miss. Also performing is "Mine" singer Bazzi

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

Winter Is Coming... Again

Game of Thrones fanatics may have bid a fond farewell to the HBO series, but with four nominations heading into Monday's ceremony, it's safe to say GoT fever is still very much a thing. Avengers: Endgame and RBG also earned four nods, followed by Captain MarvelRiverdale and To All the Boys I've Loved Before with three. Only time will tell who goes home a winner!

Melissa McCarthy, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Star Sightings Galore

The MTV Movie & TV Awards won't be short of A-list talent, that's for sure! Confirmed presenters include Melissa McCarthyAubrey Plaza, the kids from Stranger ThingsJameela JamilKumail NanjianiTiffany Haddish and so many more. 

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on MTV.

