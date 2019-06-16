Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Sandra Bullock: See What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2009 was a year that will forever stand out in pop culture history.
Hannah Montana: The Movie premiered, the Black Eyed Peas released their hit song "Boom Boom Pow" and The Hills cast was airing their drama for all to revel in. Life was good.
Now, nearly ten years later, it seems like not much has changed. The Hills cast is making it's return to the air waves, minus a few key cast members, and Miley Cyrus is sporting a very Hannah Montana-esque hair style, complete with bangs. And in the comedy realm, Sasha Baron Cohen continues to push the envelope with his wild antics.
Moreover, Zachary Levi is returning to dominate the red carpet. But, this time he is the host! Moreover, he happens to be a nominee for Best Hero and Best Comedic Performance.
And he isn't the only star returning to the show as nominees. Plenty of stars are coming back in fabulous fashion.
To see just how much has or hasn't changed in the past decade, check out the gallery below!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Zac Efron
This look is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Cute and Handsome.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Zachary Levi
Who knew 10 years later he would return to host the 2019 award show? Full circle moment!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Danny McBride & Will Ferrell
These two comedians are known to have everyone Kicking & Screaming with laughter.
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Ashley Tisdale
She bop, bop, bopped her way to the top with this lavender look.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Stephanie Pratt
Snake-print, ruffles and gladiator heels have never been more stylish.
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds
Here's a Proposal: a sequel to their adorable romantic comedy.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Peter Facinelli & Elizabeth Reaser
So they aren't exactly shimmering like their vampire characters, but they sure do look dazzling.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Paris Hilton & Doug Reinhardt
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Miley Cyrus & Taylor Lautner
It looks like the Hannah Montana was definitely a member of Team Jacob.
Shutterstock
Leighton Meester
Spotted on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet: the "Somebody to Love" singer.
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Zachary Quinto
Leather jacket? Check! Devilishly handsome good looks? Check!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Megan Fox & Vanessa Hudgens
Who needs a date when you have stunning friends to pose with?
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Sacha Baron Cohen
The Borat star is serving looks from head-to-toe with this leopard-print ensemble.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tyrese Gibson & Soulja Boy
Who else remembers how to "Crank That"?
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Audrina Partridge, Whitney Port & Lauren Conrad
Reality TV wouldn't be the way it is today if it weren't for these fashionistas.
Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart
This outfit is probably what made the lion fall in love with the lamb.
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Kristen Bell
The Good Place exists and this trendy outfit is proof.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Jonah Hill
Who else is McLovin' this red carpet look?
Shutterstock
Hayden Panettiere
This actress knows how to strike a fierce pose.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Channing Tatum & Sienna Miller
The G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra stars give the camera their best poses.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes
There is nothing (coyote) ugly about this black evening gown.
Shutterstock
Sofia Vassilieva, Cameron Diaz & Abigail Breslin
This triple threat truly tugged at everyone's heartstrings in My Sister's Keeper.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Ed Helms, Justin Bartha & Bradley Cooper
Cause they're the three best friends that anyone can have and they'll never ever ever leave each other.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ashley Greene & Kellan Lutz
The Cullen clan sure knows how to dress for a red carpet.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anna Faris
It's safe to say The House Bunny would approve of this ensemble.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Shawn Johnson & Mark Ballas
Take notes, people. This is how you win the mirror ball.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM