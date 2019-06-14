Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" Sparks Influx in GLAAD Donations

Taylor Swift's new music is making people feel—and do—good!
Hours after the music superstar dropped a fresh tune called "You Need to Calm Down," GLAAD has seen an influx in small donations in the amount of $13 from fans around the world.
"Taylor Swift is one of the world's biggest pop stars," said Anthony Ramos, Director of Talent Engagement at GLAAD. "The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally. ‘You Need to Calm Down' is the perfect Pride anthem, and we're thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month."
For those who may not be a Swiftie, 13 is Taylor's favorite number and likely explains the common donation from so many admirers.
Earlier this month, the "ME!" singer showed her support for the LGBTQ community by sharing a public letter to a Republican senator where she asked him to support the Equality Act.
And while performing at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango, Taylor urged fans to sing her petition.
"It's for the Equality Act, which basically just says that we want to send a message to our government that we believe that everybody should be treated fairly and equally," she shared. "If you sign it, it would really mean a lot to me because I think we need to stick up for each other. We need to stand together. Don't you?"
"You Need to Calm Down" will be featured on her upcoming album Lover that will be released on August 23.
And for those hoping for a music video, you're going to get that too! Taylor is expected to drop the finished product on Good Morning America this Monday before it lands on YouTube.
As for her latest song, there's no denying the message Taylor hopes to send through her personal lyrics.
"You are somebody that we don't know / But you're comin' at my friends like a missile / Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?" she sings. "Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Making that sign / Must've taken all night / You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace and control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / 'Cause shade never made anybody less gay."
If you want to make a donation to GLAAD and join the fundraiser, visit their website now.