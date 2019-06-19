Check Out Eva Longoria's Cutest Mommy Moments With Baby Santiago

Happy birthday Santiago!

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón are celebrating their child's first birthday today and both parents are clearly loving their new role as parents.

The Grand Hotel executive producer gave birth on June 20 and ever since then, she has gushed about how amazing motherhood is—especially when you have a baby as cute as Santiago!

"I don't even remember life before this little piece of love entered it," Eva shared on her Instagram on her first Mother's Day. "Every day is a blessing I cherish with all my heart!"

Since giving birth to Santiago 12 months ago, Eva has brought him along on many adventures documented on her Instagram. Santiago has gotten to tag along to the Cannes Film Festival, explore the historic streets of Italy and even take selfies with Victoria Beckham.