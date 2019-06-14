Inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's 33rd Birthday Party—With Tiaras!

Feeling old yet? Twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen turned 33 on Thursday.

The former Full House actresses and child stars-turned-fashion moguls celebrated their big day together at a small dinner in New York City with friends and their significant others—Ashley's artist boyfriend Louis Eisner, 30, and Mary-Kate's husband Olivier Sarkozy, 50, who was accompanied by his teenage daughter Margot, one of his two kids from a previous marriage.

The sisters wore matching tiaras that read "Birthday Girl." Mary-Kate stepped out in a black T-shirt, matching pants and heels, while Ashley wore a brown coat over a black dress and heels.