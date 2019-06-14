Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" Lyrics Decoded

Taylor Swift's new song, "You Need to Calm Down," is finally here!

After teasing the single during an Instagram Live yesterday, the 29-year-old singer released the tune on Friday. Along with sharing the lyric video for the instant hit on YouTube, Swift posted some cover art for the song on Instagram. The photo showed a picture of the 10-time Grammy winner rocking a giant back tattoo. The ink featured a bunch of butterflies flying up above a snake—a key symbol from her reputation era.

Swift spoke about her inspiration for the song during a recent interview with Apple Music's Beats 1.

"I've observed a lot of different people in our society who just put so much energy and effort into negativity, and it just made me feel like, 'You need to just calm down. Like, you're stressing yourself out. This seems like it's more about you than what you're going off about. Like, just calm down,'" she said.

For a deeper dive into the new song's lyrics, read on below.