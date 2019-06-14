Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Get Totally Flustered Trying to Answer This Personal Question

A bashful Jake Gyllenhaal appeared a little overwhelmed during a game of "Burning Questions" with Ellen DeGeneres.

During Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor sat down in the hot seat next to the talk show host. In the rapid-fire game, Gyllenhaal was asked some very personal questions, including his favorite body part.

"On a person?" Gyllenhaal asked DeGeneres, who joked that she meant on a "kangaroo."

"It's obviously the pouch," the 38-year-old star replied as the audience laughed.

DeGeneres then repeated the question, this time clarifying that it's his favorite body part on a person.