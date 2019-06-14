Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Get Totally Flustered Trying to Answer This Personal Question

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019
A bashful Jake Gyllenhaal appeared a little overwhelmed during a game of "Burning Questions" with Ellen DeGeneres.
During Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor sat down in the hot seat next to the talk show host. In the rapid-fire game, Gyllenhaal was asked some very personal questions, including his favorite body part.
"On a person?" Gyllenhaal asked DeGeneres, who joked that she meant on a "kangaroo."
"It's obviously the pouch," the 38-year-old star replied as the audience laughed.
DeGeneres then repeated the question, this time clarifying that it's his favorite body part on a person.
"Oh man," Gyllenhaal said as he took a moment to think, motioning to his neck. "I really like, like a...the back of a woman's neck."
As DeGeneres questioned his answer, a flustered Gyllenhaal said, "It's just weird! It's a weird question. It's a weird question, it's confusing."
"It's only weird if you make it weird," DeGeneres stated, which Gyllenhaal agreed.
The talk show host then explained that he meant the nape of a neck.
"The nape of a neck, that's right," Gyllenhaal said. "I couldn't think of 'nape.'"
Watch the hilarious video above to see Gyllenhaal reveal which Avenger he thinks is the sexiest! Plus, see his impressive Harrison Ford impression!
