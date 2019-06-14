EXCLUSIVE!

The 100's Clarke Explores (Drawings of) Her Past in Creepy, Emotional Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 9:30 AM

So either Clarke's not dead, or the afterlife is a room filled with emotional graffiti. 

At the very end of this week's episode of The 100, Josephine (Eliza Taylor) went to sleep and suddenly a younger-looking Clarke (Eliza Taylor) woke up in a room filled with drawings of the people important to her and big moments from her past, and in our exclusive sneak peek, you can get a much better look at that weird little room. Drawings include her mom (Paige Turco), Madi (Lola Flanery), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) throwing her hands in the air after they first landed on Earth, a very young-looking Bellamy (Bob Morley), and of course, Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey), which is the first drawing she gravitates towards. 

Are you emotional yet?? 

The 100 Stars Dish on Season 5 at Comic-Con 2018

Tuesday's episode has maybe the most ominous synopsis possible, given what's currently happening on the show: "Clarke's past catches up to her." The promo shows her subconscious fighting with the real Josephine, and other previews have also shown Clarke reuniting with her dad, so we might just be in for a wild ride through the life of Clarke Griffin. 

Clarke is, of course, currently "dead" after being taken over by Josephine, but apparently Clarke's consciousness will not be giving up that easily. As fun as Josephine (and Taylor's portrayal of her) is, it sure will be nice to have Clarke back in some way, even if it's this way. 

We can all rest assured, though, that even if it currently appears that Clarke's friends have decided to let her go in the name of peace, Eliza Taylor told us that's likely not going to last. 

"You should probably say goodbye to her for now, but there's no way in hell our heroes are going to let her go without a fight," she told us after Josephine's big debut. "So I think that the way the writers have written the next few episodes is really cool, and the way they try to bring her back is super cool too." 

So now we wait. 

And just because we haven't gotten a chance to say it yet, congratulations to the newly married Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, who shocked everyone with their surprise marriage announcement last week. This show is even good at twists in real life! 

The 100 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

