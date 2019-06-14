Score Big at This Puma Flash Sale!

SG x PUMA
by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 9:03 AM
You know what makes Friday even better? A flash sale! And this Puma Flash Sale is a good one. You can snag stellar sneaks for 45% off—including ones from the Puma x Selena Gomez collab!
We've singled out some of our favorite items below, but over 200 shoes are a part of the blowout. So keep scrolling and snag yourself a fresh pair of kicks for this summer before they sell out.
Everyone needs a pair of classic white sneaks that will go with everything. Why not get 'em on sale?
Pool slides are everything this summer, and this one adds a great pop of color.
Dual elastic straps make this slip-on perfect for airport travel.
Come and get these adorable Selena sneaks!
With a stretch sock fit, this sneaker will keep you light on your feet.
Get this classic style in a trendy rose shade.
This fun pink sneaker features comfy knit construction and an NRGY foam midsole.
