It's Elizabeth's Baby Shower on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Andrei Can Be Mad If He Wants To

One thing 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers can always count on is conflict between Andrei and Elizabeth's family. With a baby on the way, it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, it's Elizabeth's baby shower, hosted by her family, and Andrei is upset because Jenn is there.

"I'm upset. Elizabeth's family doesn't listen to me. I think Rebecca did the wrong thing by inviting Jenn at the party. She just needs to avoid me as much as possible," Andrei says in the exclusive clip.