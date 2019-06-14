Irina Shayk Slays at First Runway Show Since Bradley Cooper Breakup

Less than a week after fans learned about her split from Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk returned to the runway to walk in Thursday's CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th anniversary fashion show in Italy.

The 33-year-old model hit in the runway in two all-black looks. The first was a form-fitting, strapless, leather dress by Ermanno Scervino, which Shayk wore with long leather gloves, black stockings and matching heels. The second was an ensemble by Mugler, which consisted of a pin-striped blazer and matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. Shayk also wore a sheer top and gloves, as well as a black scarf. Her hair was slicked back into a chic bun for both looks.

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Stella Maxwell were just a few of the other models to strut down the catwalk. The show, held at the Piazzale Michelangelo, was part of Pitti Uomo, a fashion event held in Florence twice a year.