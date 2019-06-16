Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner's Feud Takes an Explosive Turn, But Is Khloe Kardashian to Blame?

Did Khloe Kardashian make Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's fight worse?

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder and the supermodel accused Khloe of "interfering" in their business. The drama all started when Kendall vented to the Good American boss about Kourtney's behavior on a ski trip in Mammoth.

"Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends," Kendall explained in a confessional. "But, to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point."

Apparently, while "trying to be cool," Kourt made several jokes at Kendall's expense. Per Kendall, the oldest Kardashian put her "muddy" shoes all over her car and told her to "chill the f--k out" when she was stressed about losing keys while skiing.

However, Kourtney had a very different recollection of the trip—going as far as to accuse Kendall of being "so f--king annoying."