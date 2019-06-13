Who Won Project Runway Season 17?

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 8:03 PM

Project Runway

Bravo

Well, all we have to say is that the Project Runway judges made the right decision. 

Sebastian Grey was just named the winner of season 17 of the reality competition in its first year back on Bravo, beating Hester Sunshine and Garo Sparo for that title after the three finalists showed their final collections. 

Garo, with unfinished zippers and ill-fitting clothes (and after he got rid of the one dress the judges had really liked), wasn't even a part of the conversation in the end, and it didn't really sound like Hester had a chance, as the judges had critiques for her, but almost nothing to say about Sebastian's polished lineup. 

Watch

What Christian Siriano & Karlie Kloss Bring to Project Runway

Hester, however, will be fine, as she found herself a new fan in guest judge Diane Von Furstenberg, who said that if Hester didn't win, she could have a job with her. The judges seemed to agree that Hester could really use some mentorship, but she's very talented, which is true. 

The episode ended with Christian Siriano teasing that a new crop of designers are on the way, with the new season airing this fall! 

Project Runway airs on Bravo. 

E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.

