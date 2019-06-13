Baby Phat Makes a Major Comeback With Nostalgic Collection at Forever 21

It's going to be a "hot girl summer," y'all!

The iconic women's street-wear brand Baby Phat is back and better than ever. So pull out your Nike Cortez shoes and get your gold hoops on, because Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner launched a summer capsule collection with Forever 21. The 44-year-old fashion designer shared the exciting return of her brand, which first released in 1999, with E! News.

"Welcome to the world of Baby Phat... 2.0 reloaded," she told us during the campaign photo shoot. "I think that there are lots of die-hard Baby Phat fans." Yes, there most certainly are.

One of her most famous fans? Kim Kardashian. She explained the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "loves the bike shorts and she likes the nostalgic baby tee."

"Just the other day, [Kim] was like, 'North [West] this is the lady that made your cat t-shirt,'" the brunette beauty shared. "People are still wearing the pieces from back when."

Keeping things modern but also old-school, the 44-year-old model blended iconic pieces with new ones. She also enlisted both of her teenage daughters to help with re-launch.

Baby Phat x Forever 21 Capsule Collection, Kimora Lee Simmons, Fashion

Baby Phat / Forever 21

In fact, Ming Lee, 19, and Aoki Lee,16, star in the Baby Phat x Forever 21 campaign. Moreover, Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, are also featured.

"I like working with my mom," the 19-year-old beauty shared. "I'll say something and she'll come back and be like, 'I think we should put this one instead.' And usually, it's better. So it's better to listen to my mom."

As for the 16-year-old, she admits she's gained so much knowledge from her entrepreneur mamma. "I've definitely learned from her how to use your talents wherever you are, show what you have, show what you can do."

While Kimora has taught her daughters the tricks of the trade, she confessed they've warned her about certain fashion and beauty choices. "I've learned from my kids I can't go outside the house without that stupid topknot on my head, 'cause it looks really messy and a high ponytail is always better," she said. Chiming in, Ming Lee adds, "[And] to wear a thong with leggings. I taught you that."

Baby Phat's first collection is available on Forever21.com. But before you shop the iconic cat tees, tube tops and more, watch our interview with the woman behind the brand above!

