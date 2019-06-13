How Sean ''Diddy'' Combs Really Feels About His Ex Cassie's Pregnancy

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 4:46 PM

Cassie, Sean Combs, Diddy, Roc Nation Brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Oh baby, baby!

Cassie confirmed the exciting news about her pregnancy on Wednesday in a heartwarming Instagram post. Moreover, the "Me & U" singer revealed she and her boyfriend, Alex Fine, are expecting a baby girl. It's the couple's first child. "We couldn't be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives," the pair said in a joint statement to E! News on Thursday. "We are so blessed."

The 32-year-old star's baby announcement comes nearly 8 months eight months after she and Sean "Diddy" Combs split. So how does the famed music producer feel about Cassie's pregnancy? A source close to the 49-year-old rapper says he couldn't be happier for his ex.

"Diddy wants happiness for Cassie and her new chapter. He wants to be neutral with her, and she will always have a place in his heart," the insider shared.

Cassie Pregnant With Baby Girl Months After Diddy Split

The source continued, "Diddy has changed his perspective on life since the passing of Kim Porter and truly wants everyone to be happy."

Cassie, Alex Fine

Mike Miller

Of the pregnancy announcement, the source revealed that while the music producer "was not surprised" he "didn't think it would happen this fast." According to the insider, "Cassie always wanted to have kids, and adored Diddy's children like they were her own."

The "Official Girl" singer and 49-year-old star officially called it quits last year, after almost 11 years of being together.

The news of her pregnancy comes a few months after she and Fine began dating. In December 2018, Cassie made her relationship with the competitive bull rider and celeb trainer Instagram official.

Cassie, Alex Fine

Mike Miller

He shared his own statement about the arrival of his baby girl, "I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever," he wrote on Instagram. "I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable."

The celeb trainer continued, "I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first."

Congrats to the couple on their baby news!

