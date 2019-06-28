This Woman's on Fire! Revisit Khloe Kardashian's Best Looks Before Revenge Body Returns for Season 3

Is it hot in here, or just Khloe Kardashian

If the correct answer (the latter, ahem) isn't obvious already, it will be after taking a scroll through the reality star's fiercest fashion moments from the last couple of years. And since Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's third season is rapidly approaching—it premieres July 7, so mark those calendars!—now feels like the perfect time to pay homage to not only her elevated sense of style, but also the inspiring attitude that shines through in her photos and feels like proof she's the lifestyle guru we've all been waiting for. 

Whether she's serving looks on the red carpet, at a Hollywood event, on vacation or just because, True Thompson's mom knows how to bring the heat on- and off-camera, which leads us to believe she'll be bringing it back to the gym too.

Behind Every Body Is Blood, Sweat & Cheers on Revenge Body

Plus, even more exciting than the fabulous best looks retrospective below is the fact that, come next week, audiences can expect to see Khloe sharing her uplifting energy, dynamism and general lust for life with Revenge Body's new roster of participants as well as everyone else at home.

Take our word for it though, you don't want to miss this best looks retrospective. Keep scrolling for a whole lot more of Khloe! 

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Press Day

Khloe is radiant in this elegant, royal blue ensemble! "Revenge Body Season 3 Press Day," she captioned the IG photo series. 

Khloe Kardashian, Best Looks

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Ow, Ow!

The Revenge Body star looks like an ad for paradise vacations, luxury bikinis or both in this glam shot from October 2018. 

Khloe Kardashian, Best Looks

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Strike a Pose

The mind-blowing beachwear pics just keep on coming! 

Khloe Kardashian, Best Looks

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

A Little Shade

Khloe chills out on a beach lounge chair wearing an electric-pink bikini and a wide-rimmed sunhat. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Oh Baby!

KoKo's Bali vibe gets a sweet little addition. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

You're Never Fully Dressed...

Khloe's rocks the sophisticated look in a sleek black romper and thigh-highs, but it's the smile on her face (shout out to you, baby True!) that really completes this ensemble. 

Khloe Kardashian

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Pretty Lady

Khloe's killing it in all-black at U.K. fashion brand PrettyLittleThing's office launch party in February 2019. 

Khloe Kardashian, Best Looks

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beachy

OK, Khlo! Khloe looks red-hot in a sultry one-piece while making eyes at the camera.

Khloe Kardashian, Diana Rosss 75th Birthday Party

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

Disco Queen

Khloe channels her inner '70s vixen in a gold wrap dress by Madiyah Al Sharqi for Diana Ross' star-studded 75th birthday party in Hollywood. The hot mom completed her retro look with big hair, clearly inspired by Miss Ross herself.

ESC: Khloe Kardashian

Elite Images / BACKGRID

Hot Momma

The Kardashian shows off a little baby bump beauty in this all-nude ensemble. 

Khloe Kardashian

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Barbie Girl

The blonde bombshell took inspiration from Barbie with a tight-fitting pink dress and blond, wavy hair. 

ESC: Khloe Kardashian

Bombshell With Brown

Khloe steps out for a meeting in this cozy tan coat paired with tan heels and a white tee. 

ESC: Dare to Weaar, Khloe Kardashian

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Sharp Edges

Khloe rocks this ultra edgy look with attitude.

Khloe Kardashian

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Orange you Glad to See Her?!

Bright orange is a hard color to pull off, but Khloe looks stunning in this curve-hugging House of CB dress!

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Birthday Party, 1OAK

Denise Truscello / WireImage

Sexy Sparkle

Khloe appears at besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq's 33rd birthday party at the 1OAK nightclub in Las Vegas.

Khloe Kardashian, 2016 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Thumbs42/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Grammy Celebration

The reality star attends a 2016 Grammys after party at the Nice Guy Nightclub.

Khloe Kardashian

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Red Hot

Khloe struts her stuff in this body-hugging red dress that does little to hide her cleavage. Werk, girl!

Khloe Kardashian

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Teal Dream

Khloe looks beyond chic in this curve-hugging teal dress and tan coat.

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Christmas Eve Party 2015

Instagram

Jazzed-Up Jumper

Wowzers! Khloe rings in New Year's Eve 2016 in a bedazzled jumpsuit that shows off her ample cleavage.

James Harden Birthday Party, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Tyga, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye, Kendall

FAMEFLYNET/AKM-GSI

Leggy Lady

Khloe attends beau James Harden's birthday party in a scene-stealing white gown with thigh-high slits.

Khloe Kardashian

Michael Stewart/GC Images

She's Got the Blues

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a sex look while meeting fans and signing copies of her new book, Strong Looks Better Naked.

Khloe Kardashian

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Calvin Klein

Va-Va Voom

The E! star is smokin' hot in a plunging white dress with a center slit at Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein's #mycalvins Denim Series launch event in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian

AdMedia / Splash News

Slit-to-There

The reality star sizzles at ex French Montana's birthday celebration in this sweeping navy confection with provocative thigh-high slits.

Khloe Kardashian, HPNOTIQ

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Back in Black

Khloé turns heads at the Beverly Hills launch of HPNOTIQ Sparkle in a curve-hugging black dress, which she pairs with tousled long locks and mauve lips.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Hairfinity

Mod Mini

The star wows in a structured black mini-dress while attending the Hairfinity UK Launch in London with big sis Kim Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Divine Denim

Khloé goes for casual chic in torn denim, a camel-colored jacket and matching pumps.

Khloe Kardashian

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Airport Chic

Kardashian is all smiles after touching down at LAX in a neutral topper, long blazer, distressed black denim and peep-toe booties.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

DEBY/AKM-GSI

Fine Wine

Wowzah! The E! star takes to the streets of West Hollywood in a wine-hued wrap-dress and black leather sandals.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Crop Hot

Kardashian poses with her mama in a cute striped crop top and midi combo.

Khloe Kardashian

Clint Brewer/Splash News

Sultry Silhouette

The star showcases her enviable curves in an all-black ensemble featuring trousers, a fitted blouse and black statement sandals.

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick

Courtesy: Foxwoods Resort & Casino

Hotel Hottie

Khloé shows off her sexy curves while posing with Scott Disick at the Foxwoods Resort Casino. 

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

WCP/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Summer Brights

Khloé and her sis Kourtney Kardashian turn heads in chic, colorful outfits as they make their way to Toast in Beverly Hills.

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick

AKM-GSI

Hamptons Hottie

The stylish beauty grabs lunch with Scott Disick in white jeans with major cutouts. 

Khloe Kardashian

RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP/Getty Images

Goddess Glam

The E! star is flawless in this sexy metallic dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline for the MTV Africa Awards.

Khloe Kardashian

Jeffery Duran / Splash News

Crisp & Clean

Khloé touches down at JFK airport in a fitted white ensemble that shows off all her fabulous curves.

Khloe Kardashian

TGB / Splash News

Beautiful Bridesmaid

The youngest Kardashian sister arrives at Costes in Paris looking like a million bucks in a form-fitting black dress.

Khloe Kardashian

Abaca/AKM-GSI

Seeing Stripes

The stunner is all smiles as she poses in flattering curve-hugging frock while out and about in Paris.

Khloe Kardashian

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Basic Black

Khloé takes this simple black dress to the next level with a sexy thigh-high slit and lace-up heels.

Khloe Kardashian, Stars Statement T-Shirts

AKM-GSI

Explicit Content

The stunner gets cheeky in an sheer white top with a "parental advisory" graphic and fitted jeans.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Three's Company

The Armenian beauty poses between her two older sisters at the Dash opening in Miami, wearing a black dress with a sexy plunging neckline.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Manuel Munoz/PacificCoastNews

Nude Appeal

The reality star coordinates with sis Kim Kardashian in a beige jumpsuit and cream pointy-toe pumps.

Khloe Kardashian Odom, THR

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

White Hot

The youngest Kardashian sister flaunts her trim bod in a sexy A.L.C. mini and cap-toe heels at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment event in Beverly Hills.

Khloe Kardashian, Starbucks Holiday Red Cups

SAV/FilmMagic

Sheer Beauty

Khloé arrives at BBC Radio 1 in London in an all-black ensemble featuring hot leather pants, a blouse with sheer panels, a funky cropped coat and suede pumps.

Khloe Kardashian Odom

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Flirty In Floral

The reality star arrives at the Kardashian Kollection cocktail party in Sydney, Australia looking fab in floral!

Khloe Kardashian

Splash News

Vamp It Up

Khloé dons an all-black ensemble as she continues to promote her new clothing line around the world. 

Khloe Kardashian

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Sexy In Sheer

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks great in a curve-hugging outfit with sheer sleeves.

Khloe Kardashian Odom, Lipsy

Terry Richarson/The Kardashian Kollection for Lipsy

Khloé Loves Lace

Khloé shows off her sexy side in this spread for her new clothing line.

Khloe Kardashian

SAV/FilmMagic

English Royalty

The star arrives in London in a casual chic outfit, wearing aviators, a fitted coat and a bold gold necklace.

