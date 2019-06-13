Yes, Chris Brown Just Came for Karrueche Tran's Boyfriend Victor Cruz on Instagram

Chris Brown isn't impressed with his ex-girlfriend's man.

As pop culture fans know, Karrueche Tran has been living her best life with longtime boyfriend Victor Cruz. Whether enjoying romantic getaways or walking red carpets together, the duo often turns heads for nothing but good reasons.

But after Victor posted a shot with Karrueche on social media, Chris couldn't help but share some no filter comments.

"No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM. He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain with the sales manager," Chris wrote in now deleted comments. "Retired wrestler spanks. IM F—KING AROUND….good bless."

He added, "No shade. Just minor."