HBO's Euphoria Had to Cut So Many Penises Out of a Scene

This ain't the Disney Channel anymore.

Zendaya stars in Euphoria, HBO's newest drama that premieres on Sunday, and if you want penises, you got penises. You got 'em even if you didn't know you wanted 'em!

The show is about high schoolers trying to discover their own identities while dealing with "drugs, trauma, love, and social media," was based on the Israeli series by the same name, and inspired in part by the life of creator Sam Levinson, and it does not hold back in terms of, well, anything. In fact, The Hollywood Reporter reports that in one scene in an episode, there are at least 30 penises. And there were supposed to be a lot more.

The scene is set in a locker room filled with naked teenage boys as an homage to the locker room scene in Carrie, and the original cut was one of the few things HBO objected to, Levinson told THR. Originally, there were going to be "like, 80 more" penises.