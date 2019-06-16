Happy Father's Day, Scott Disick! Relive Lord Disick's Best Dad Moments From KUWTK

Scott Disick is one iconic dad.

Not only does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star love a good dad joke, but the father of three also has some serious dad swag. After all, he is Lord Disick.

As today (Sunday, Jun. 16) is Father's Day, we thought it'd be appropriate to look back on Disick's funniest father moments. Who can forget the time Scott schooled Khloe Kardashian on fruit knowledge?

"Is this a hairless peach?" the Revenge Body host inquired at the time.

"You're asking me if that's a hairless peach? What do you think I'm gonna think about?" the Talentless founder quipped in response. "This one went and got a Brazilian!"