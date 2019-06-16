Happy Father's Day, Scott Disick! Relive Lord Disick's Best Dad Moments From KUWTK

Scott Disick is one iconic dad.
Not only does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star love a good dad joke, but the father of three also has some serious dad swag. After all, he is Lord Disick.
As today (Sunday, Jun. 16) is Father's Day, we thought it'd be appropriate to look back on Disick's funniest father moments. Who can forget the time Scott schooled Khloe Kardashian on fruit knowledge?
"Is this a hairless peach?" the Revenge Body host inquired at the time.
"You're asking me if that's a hairless peach? What do you think I'm gonna think about?" the Talentless founder quipped in response. "This one went and got a Brazilian!"
However, Scott doesn't just offer up vast fruit knowledge as he's also willing to dish out family advice. Case in point: It was Kourtney Kardashian's ex Kim Kardashian turned to when she had concerns about Khloe.
"I think everybody wants to be protective of their family," the soon-to-be Flip It Like Disick star relayed to the KKW Beauty boss. "I think sometimes when people get too caught up, when it's like a negative protection and not always being there when the positive, then everybody feels kind of attacked."
Such wise words.
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the video above. Oh, and don't forget to wish Scott (as well as the paternal figure in your life) a happy Father's Day!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE