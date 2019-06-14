This New Veronica Mars Trailer Has So Many Gasp-Worthy Moments

After 12 years away from TV, did you expect Veronica Mars to have anything but an explosive return? E! News has your exclusive first look at the new key art and trailer for Hulu's Veronica Mars revival miniseries and yes, explosive was chosen for a particular reason.

"I spent my first 19 years trying to escape my hometown. Made it out, then after a decade away, decided it needed me and I needed it," Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) says in a voiceover.

Yep, Veronica Mars is back in Neptune (she returned in the movie continuation that fans helped fund in 2014) and working as a private eye. But the death of her best friend, a bus crash and a serial rapist may be small potato mysteries compared to what she's about to tackle now: a serial bomber.