Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Reveals the Major Way Vinny Guadagnino Helped Her Lose Weight

Gym, tan, laundry!

It appears Jersey Shore star, Angelina Pivarnick, followed the famous motto thanks to the help of co-star Vinny Guadagnino. Speaking exclusively to E! News, the reality TV personality opened up about her weight loss journey and prepping for her upcoming wedding with fiancé Chris Larangeira.

When asked how she slimmed down, she put things simply. "So I listened to Vinny, which is so cute and I sort of did half Keto." For her, she explained, it's all about eating right but not depriving herself.

"I kind of followed [Keto], but on Sundays I gave myself a cheat day, which I think Vinny does, too," she said. "I basically followed what Vinny told me to do. Never in a million years would you think that I would be listening to Vinny."

She most certainly credits her diet and the 31-year-old reality star for her nearly 20-pound weight loss.