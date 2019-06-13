Miley Cyrus Debuts Catchy New Music Video As Black Mirror's Ashley O

Forget Miley and Hannah, because Ashley O is catchy as hell.

Cyrus appeared in an episode of the new season of Black Mirror as pop star Ashley O, a purple wigged singer who loves a positive vibe (and is secretly being medicated by her evil aunt), and she even went as far as filming a music video for the character's big hit, "On a Roll."

If you listen closely, you can tell the song is actually a clever cover of the Nine Inch Nails song "Head Like a Hole," and if you listen even closer, you might just never get the catchy tune out of your head. Are you on a roll? Riding so high? Achieving your goals?? If not, you're about to be.