All the Stars Who've Hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Where Are They Now?

It's almost time for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Zachary Levi will host this year's event from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday, June 17. The Shazam! star won't be the only celebrity to grace the stage. Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Kumail Nanjiani are just a few of the stars set to present the trophies. In addition, Lizzo and Bazzi will perform.

While fans won't know who most of the winners are until the big night, MTV has already announced two of the honorees. Jada Pinkett Smith will receive the Trailblazer Award, and Dwayne Johnson will receive the Generation Award.

Levi joins a pretty elite class of hosts. Stars like Amy Schumer, Jessica Alba, Rebel Wilson, Will Smith, Justin Timberlake and Lindsay Lohan have all served as emcees.

