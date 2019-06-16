Olivia Pierson's Sister Wants in on Her Business Trip & She's Not Taking "No" For an Answer

Family first!

"Oh my god," groaned Olivia Pierson during Sunday's new Relatively Nat & Liv. Minutes earlier, the Instagram personality's little sister Sophia Pierson tried inviting herself to London—where she and Natalie Halcro were headed for a work meeting with U.K. brand Comino Couture—for the first of several times throughout this week's episode.

"Like, you're f--king kidding me," Nat said in a confessional.

"Surprise, surprise," Liv chimed in.

The fashion designers, cousins and longtime BFFs didn't do much to hide their distaste for Sophia's travel request in the moment, either. Nat and Liv pretty much told her "no" flat-out, so it wasn't a surprise to see the youngest Pierson sibling develop some hurt feelings after their exchange.

"I heard a few little things about you and 'Phia," Liv's dad Brian Pierson told her during an afternoon stroll by the waterfront.