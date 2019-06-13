Cuba Gooding Jr. Denies Groping Allegation But Turns Himself In to NYPD

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 11:50 AM
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Cuba Gooding Jr.is turning himself in in connection with a charge he says he did not commit.
The 51-year-old Oscar winner walked into the Special Victims Unit in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon to be potentially booked on a charge of forcible touching. However, a source close to the case tells E! News, "It is believed there is surveillance that will exonerate him."
"We asked the DA to review it because we believe these charges should not move forward," his attorney told E! News. "However the DA's office will neither confirm nor deny if they have in fact reviewed it. So, now we are turning him in as the charges still stand."
Just days ago, the star was accused of being "extremely intoxicated" and grabbing a woman's breasts at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in New York.
The unidentified woman is reported to be 30-years-old, according to Page Six.
At the time a New York Police Department source told E! News, "He could potentially be arrested...It's up to the detectives on how they decide to proceed."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?