You Have to See Chris Evans' Sexy Birthday Gift to Fans

Chris Evans is the gift that keeps on giving!

The Marvel star may be celebrating his 38th birthday today. But fortunately for fans, the beloved actor wanted to gift us with an amazing throwback Thursday.

"Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return," he shared on Twitter before revealing a classic headshot. "This is the crown jewel."

Perhaps it's that seductive look he's giving to the camera. Maybe it's the Sean John track suit. Whatever the case may be, we are loving the #TBT.

"It's amazing I'm even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable," Chris joked in his tweet that has been shared more than 19,000 times.