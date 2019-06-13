Meet the Marrying Millions Couples: He's 60 and Rich, She's 21 and Not

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 10:54 AM

Marrying Millions

Courtesy of Lifetime

So, you have a lot of money and your partner…doesn't. What do you do? If you're Bill and Brianna of Dallas, Texas, and Brian and Gentille from Las Vegas, Nevada, you go on TV in a new show from the creators of 90 Day Fiancé. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Marrying Millions, Lifetime's new reality show about true love…or the love of money. In the video below, meet the two couples.

Gentille is a wealthy real estate investor in Vegas. "I love real estate investing because I make lots of money, actually," she says. She had given up on meeting a special man until she came across Brian on a construction site.

"She needed some cheap labor and I'm cheap, so she came to me," he says. Brian used to live paycheck-to-paycheck, but now with Gentille, things are different.

However, will protective friends come between the two lovebirds? They're skeptical of his true intentions, especially because Gentille has not met his friends, family or seen where he lives.

And then there's 60-year-old Bill, owner of one the largest privately-owned real estate companies in America. He met 21-year-old Brianna while she was working as a hostess.

"The world that he comes from is not like my world and I'm honestly still trying to get used to it," she says in the clip above. Is Brianna ready for the high society life of a Dallas socialite?

Marrying Millions will also follow Katie and Colton, Shawn and Kate, Drew and Rosie and Sean and Megan.

The new series premieres Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

