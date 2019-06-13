Vanessa Hudgens to Play Allie in Reading of The Notebook Musical Adaptation

Vanessa Hudgens is returning to her music roots, sort of.

The High School Musical star, who also showcases her musical performance skills in Grease: Live and Rent: Live, is set to lead a staged reading of Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter's musical adaptation of the 2004 romance movie The Notebook for Vassar and New York Stage & Film's Powerhouse Season this summer, according to multiple reports.

Hudgens is reading the part of "Middle Allie," who Rachel McAdams played in the movie opposite Ryan Gosling's Noah.

Tony nominee and star of Broadway's Once on This Island Hailey Kilgore will appear as "Younger Allie", while Cabaret's Andy Buckley (Cabaret) as "Older Allie."

Clifton Duncan from Carmen Jones will play "Middle Noah" to Hudgens' Allie. Jagged Little Pill's Antonio Cipriano and Tony-winning Chicago star James Naughton are playing "Younger Noah" and "Older Noah."