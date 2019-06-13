Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance on Beloved Kids' Show to Launch Garden Contest

PRESS ASSOCIATION
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 8:36 AM
PRESS ASSOCIATION
She's Kate Middleton TV star!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is making a surprise appearance on Thursday on the popular, long-running BBC kids' show Blue Peter, where she launched a royal garden competition, which encourages kids to design a sculpture that will in September be placed in the Royal Horticultural Society's garden at Wisley in England, inside a specific one inspired by the "Back to Nature" garden she had designed for the Chelsea Flower Show.
On the TV program, Kate played with a group of children, joining them in "pond-dipping," or examining wildlife in a pond.
"We're all ready to do a bit of pond-dipping," host Lindsay Russell says.
"Brilliant," says Kate, who dressed in a Taylor London khaki utility jacket and black pants.
When asked if she has ever pond-dipped before, the duchess says the activity is "massively up my street."
Kate kneels down with the kids and chats with them as they fling small nets into the murky water and catch tadpoles and a newt.
Kate also joined the kids in planting flowers and led a team in a competition to build a den out of branches.
The duchess also talked about her and husband Prince William's own children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.
When asked by Russell whether she and her family often spend time outdoors, Kate said, "Rain or shine, they get dragged outside."
"I see it encourages creativity, confidence, even a short amount of time, ten or 15 minutes outside, makes a huge difference, I think to both physical well-being and mental well-being," the duchess said.
For her participation, Kate was awarded the Blue Peter green badge for her efforts to get families back in nature.
In 2017, she and William appeared together on the show and were gifted gold Blue Peter badges in recognition of their work encouraging conversation about children's mental health.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?