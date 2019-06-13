Ariana Grande Tears Up Paying Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller at Concert in His Hometown

Ariana Grande got emotional as she sang onstage about her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, in his hometown of Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old rapper, born Malcolm James McCormick, died from a drug overdose in September. Grande's single "Thank U, Next" references her famous exes, and includes the lyrics, "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."

While performing the song at her concert in Pittsburgh, she became choked up and was unable to sing those particular lyrics, while the audience members showed their support by applauding loudly.

Grande had paid tribute to Mac even before the show began; while the audience was getting seated at PPG Paints Arena, the rapper's music was played.