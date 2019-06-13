John Krasinski Trolls Jenna Fischer at Stanley Cup With Epic Office Throwback

Well played, John Krasinski!

The 39-year-old actor cheered on the Boston Bruins during game seven of the Stanley Cup Final. However, his former castmate from The Office, Jenna Fischer, was rooting for the St. Louis Blues.

While the Jim and Pam co-stars have been bantering back and forth on Twitter throughout the tournament, Krasinski took this friendly feud to a whole new level on Wednesday by tweeting a video with David Denman. As fans will recall, Denman played Roy, who Pam almost married before tying the knot with Jim.

"Jenna Fischer, I know we've been having our ups and downs recently. I just wanted to say, I'm really sorry you're not here. This is your seat right here, and I was really bummed that you couldn't make it," Krasinski said from the TD Garden in Boston before having Denman sit down next to him. "But listen: Honestly, let's just have the best team win….Both teams have been playing incredibly well, and I think it's just an exciting series for hockey…And I just think, at the end of the day, it's about hockey [and] it's about hockey fans."

After Denman said a quick hello, Krasinski gave a smug smile to the camera.