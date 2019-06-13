Who Should Win Project Runway Season 17?

Bravo
Tonight, Project Runway will declare the first winner since its return to Bravo.
The final three—Hester Sunshine, Garo Sparo, and Sebastian Grey—aren't much of a surprise for anyone who's been watching the season so far. The three designers couldn't be more different, and they've all excelled at very different sorts of challenges this season and made their individual looks and skills very, very clear.
Hester's a lover of bright colors and prints, the brighter the better. Garo is fantastic at corsets and construction, and Sebastian is simply an artist. We won't lie, here. Just based on looking back over the season and the looks presented ahead of the finale last week, Sebastian should probably be this season's winner, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have some competition.
Sebastian has never once landed in the bottom of the designers in a challenge, but he has been safe seven times with two wins under his belt. Hester has won three times, but she's also been on the bottom three times. Garo has won twice, been on the bottom twice, and is often one of the higher-rated looks, but Nina Garcia also once said to him he was mostly just here because of how good he is at construction.
Garo is good at construction, but we honestly struggled to pick out favorite looks of his, outside of his Rocketman costume design. He might just construct ugly things really well.
Hester has been all over the board, with some of the worst looks of the season and some of the best, and you can never say she's being safe, but outside of her last minute look, her final collection seemed particularly all over the place.
Sebastian has been reliably constructing beautiful things all season, even if oftentimes he fell into the middle, and he's made some of our favorite looks of the entire season.
Whatever happens, we get to watch three designers get very nervous and very frantic tonight, and we've got a little exclusive sneak peek of the finale below!
Take a look at our favorite and least favorite looks of the remaining three designers!
Bravo
This ill-fitting oddly retro suit was Garo's addition to his collection ahead of the finale and we hope that, for his sake, it has become a subtraction.
Bravo
Dressing "real people" is always a challenge for Project Runway designers, and some of them truly did not understand the concept of a dream dress. Sebastian definitely did, and he created one hell of a peachy engagement party dress (for an engagement that had yet to happen).
Bravo
Hester pulled this out of nowhere at the very last minute when Nina demanded she make something all solid, and her first plan failed/got covered in blood. And somehow it's one of the cutest outfits she made all season.
Bravo
Bees and their survival are a very, very important issue, but it was a weird choice for a fashion challenge because they've really only got one terrible color palette. Garo used that color palette, and it did not go well for him.
Bravo
We actually gasped as this wavy art piece floated down the runway.
Bravo
Hester herself knew how bad/turkey-like this attempt at a Rocketman costume was.
Bravo
Everything about this is a nightmare.
Bravo
Sebastians skin color dress is just another piece of incredible art from an incredible artist.
Bravo
Props to Hester for being willing to send this down a runway at all, immunity or not.
Bravo
Garo Sparo is officially a very good costume designer, based on his Rocketman offering.
Bravo
Sebastian, you may notice, doesn't have many worsts. But this thing didn't even land him on the bottom! Sebastian has never been on the bottom! Sebastian is too good for the bottom!
Bravo
The outfit underneath is whatever, but that jacket belongs in every Pride parade in the best way possible.
Bravo
Would wear this jumpsuit!
Bravo
Her artistic room was very cool. Her look, which was supposed to be complemented by the artistic room, was a big ol' mess.
Bravo
Sebastian's room, on the other hand, was a purple and yellow disaster, but his dress was a magnificent success, and even Cardi B said so.
Bravo
Garo's "real person" client was truly feeling herself in this, and who wouldn't when you've got a removable cape?!
Bravo
Who knew we'd ever want to be covered head to toe in a picnic blanket?!
Bravo
Sebastian's last addition to his collection was a flowy hit.
Project Runway's finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
