Who Should Win Project Runway Season 17?

Sebastian has never once landed in the bottom of the designers in a challenge, but he has been safe seven times with two wins under his belt. Hester has won three times, but she's also been on the bottom three times. Garo has won twice, been on the bottom twice, and is often one of the higher-rated looks, but Nina Garcia also once said to him he was mostly just here because of how good he is at construction.

Garo is good at construction, but we honestly struggled to pick out favorite looks of his, outside of his Rocketman costume design. He might just construct ugly things really well.

Hester has been all over the board, with some of the worst looks of the season and some of the best, and you can never say she's being safe, but outside of her last minute look, her final collection seemed particularly all over the place.

Sebastian has been reliably constructing beautiful things all season, even if oftentimes he fell into the middle, and he's made some of our favorite looks of the entire season.

Whatever happens, we get to watch three designers get very nervous and very frantic tonight, and we've got a little exclusive sneak peek of the finale below!