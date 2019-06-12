Below Deck's Caroline Bedol Arrested for Larceny

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Caroline Bedol.

The Below Deck star was arrested in Connecticut for sixth-degree larceny on Sunday, June 9. According to court records, she had a $0 bond and was released from the custody of the Danbury Police Department on a promise to appear in court. She is scheduled to make the appearance on June 20.

While she has yet to comment on the arrest publicly, Bedol has posted on social media—sharing a selfie shortly after the arrest occurred.

As fans will recall, Bedol was a third stewardess on Captain Lee Rosbach's yacht the M/Y Seanna. However, the reality star quit the charter on season six.