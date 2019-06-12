Listen to Mac Miller's First Official Posthumous Track ''Time''

YouTube
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 3:43 PM
Mac Miller's first posthumous song has been released, nine months after his death.
Anderson .Paak's band, Free Nationals, dropped the chill track 'Time" with the permission of Miller's family on Wednesday. Multiple outlets report that Mac's verse was recorded in May 2018, just four months before he died at the age of 26.
In the song, which features Kali Uchis, Miller raps, "I don't trip, but I slip, I fall / Sleep all day maybe miss your call / Like I been missing you / Still I continue tied up and trippin' / I'm making the wrong decisions and you sick of it all."
Anderson, who was a frequent collaborator with the young rapper, shared his gratitude on Twitter. "Endless thanks to Macs beautiful family for allowing us to release this special peace of art," Anderson tweeted.
Mac's mom, Karen Meyers, even shared the song on her Instagram.
The release of the track couldn't have come at a better time. On Wednesday, Mac's song "Self Care" went platinum less than a year after it's release.
Even after his death, fans of the star continue to learn more about the artist. They got a taste for his cheesy sense of humor when people discovered that he had a secret Instagram, where he posted videos of himself as his alter ego "Lars." On the account, Mac showed off his vape tricks, which are pretty enviable.
Now, please excuse us while we listen to "Time" on repeat.
