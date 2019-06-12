Mira Sorvino Shares Her Date Rape Survival Story

Mira Sorvino is breaking her silence on something that has been "impossible" for her to share publicly.

"I'm a survivor of date rape," the Oscar-winning actress said, trying to hold back the tears. "I have never said that in public, because it is impossible to share those kinds of things, and I'm doing it here to try and help."

The 51-year-old star and New York native attended a press conference on Wednesday with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to advocate for stricter sexual harassment and rape-related laws. In fact, she argued that the state's five-year statute of limitations on second- and third-degree rape is too short of a time period for survivors to "sort through the trauma."