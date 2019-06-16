American Idol's Scotty McCreery Looks Back on His First Year of Marriage

If there ever was a time for a perfect kiss, it may just be today!

It's a very special weekend for American Idol winner Scotty McCreery who is celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary with Gabi Dugal McCreery.

And while the country music singer has lots to celebrate professionally including his No. 1 single "This Is It," his personal life isn't too bad either.

"We're going to have a little spa day, chill day, relax by the pool and probably pop the same champagne we had on our wedding day," Scotty shared with E! News exclusively ahead of the big day. "It'll be a great, relaxing day."

The past 12 months have been filled with fantastic memories for the couple who first met in kindergarten. When reminiscing about his wedding weekend, Scotty can't help but recall the games, food and close company.