Runner Gabriele Grunewald Dead at 32 After Cancer Battle

Gabriele Grunewald has passed away at the age of 32.

After battling cancer for over a decade, the U.S. runner and Olympic hopeful died on Tuesday evening. Gabriele's husband, Justin Grunewald, shared the heartbreaking news of her death on Instagram.

"At 7:52 I said 'I can't wait until I get to see you again' to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife," Justin wrote alongside photos of him and Gabriele running together. "@gigrunewald I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind. Your family loves you dearly as do your friends."