Why Fans Think RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter May Be Reconciling With Estranged Husband

Friendly exes or something more?

That's what Bravoholics are asking today after Gina Kirschenheiter took to Instagram with a heartfelt birthday post for her estranged husband Matthew Kirschenheiter.

"Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs. Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on social media. "Wouldn't want to take on this crazy life with anyone else. Like you said, 'I'm your person and you're mine.' Happy Birthday Matthew."

The post also included a collage of photos including memories from their wedding day and various romantic dates.

"So sweet and I'm so happy for you," co-star Vicki Gunvalson wrote in the comments section. Lizzie Rovsek added, "You two are gorgeous together!!!"