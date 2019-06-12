Russian Doll Season 2 Will Be All About a Cat?

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 1:00 PM

Russian Doll season two is officially happening! So, what's next for "sweet birthday baby" Nadia and Alan?

"I don't know, maybe season two is all about Oatmeal the cat? We don't know!" co-creator Amy Poehler joked with E! News ahead of the show's official renewal. "As you can tell, the women in the show are real deep thinkers, big brains. Everyone's really talented so the chance to get to work together again would be amazing. I think there are some really good ideas for season two."

Imagine a second season all about a cat? The first season was trippy and so well-done, the team behind the scenes could probably pull off an Oatmeal-centric season.

Amy Poehler Loves Working With Best Friends Who Take Care of Her

Netflix made the renewal announcement official on Tuesday, June 11. The series, which follows Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, a woman who dies repeatedly and winds up back at her birthday party over and over, ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. Nadia and Alan (Charlie Barnett), who also kept dying, found themselves trapped in separate universes/timelines with alternate versions of the other. These alternates aren't aware of all the future deaths they had and the connection they formed.

"This is my baby. Yeah, I'm probably not going to have a child, I had Russian Doll," Lyonne told us. She co-created the series with Poehler and Leslye Headland, wrote several episodes and helmed the finale as director.

"It's such a personal show for me, it's very autobiographical, especially in the sort of thematic sense. It's very moving, it's an emotional, deep thing," she said about the success of the series. "What matters is that it connected with people and maybe they feel a little bit less alone because that's what kind of the arts, I think, do for me."

As for the second season, "Well, you've seen Mission Impossible," Lyonne joked.

"I'm not at liberty to discuss such things," she said.

Click play on the videos above to hear more from Lyonne and Poehler, including what it was like for Lyonne to wrap up Orange Is the New Black.

Russian Doll season one is now streaming.

