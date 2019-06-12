EXCLUSIVE!

Is The Bachelorette Saga of Luke Parker and Hannah Brown Over?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 11:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Is the story of Luke Parker and Hannah Brown over on The Bachelorette? E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, June 17 episode of ABC's hit reality show and it looks like this could be the end of the line for Luke after Hannah tells him she can't give him the rose.

"So, is this it? Does that mean I go home tonight?" Luke asks.

"Yes," she says. "I can't keep making excuses for him."

But did you really think Luke would go home that easily?

"I need to fight for her," he says. "I don't want to go home."

Watch

Chris Harrison Just Wants Hannah B. to Do Her Thing

The pressure seems to be getting to Hannah. After saying she's about to scream in Luke's face, she tells her remaining suitors that "at this point, I don't want to do this."

In another promo for the upcoming episode, Hannah says how frustrated she is and tells her men she feels defeated. There are then quick shots of host Chris Harrison consoling her.

"I need to know what you're still in this and you're capable of being in this," the host asks her.

The answer is, yes, obviously, but not without some drama it seems.

In an interview with E! News, Chris Harrison teased how the drama amongst and created by the men on the show impacts the whole journey.

"There's gonna be villains, and it's not your typical villain," he said. "It's not the typical bad guy that's like a flash in the pan and goes away—although there are those too...What really creates the drama, what really drives this entire season and may dictate how this ends for Hannah and kind of reflects and affects the rest of her life is the drama lasts, and it's about people she cares about. It's not just oh here's the bad guy, he's gone. This thing festers and has to deal with the entire kind of undertone to the season. So that's what's really going to shape the season, and what I think people are going to take away."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , Hannah Brown , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton

Will Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Kyle Richards Tells If Sister Kim Richards Will Return to "RHOBH"

Dogs, Netflix's Dogs

Dogs Season 2 Is Coming to Netflix and They're Looking for Your Pups

Richard Madden, Rocketman Premiere

Why Richard Madden Is "Thankful" He Was Killed Off Game of Thrones Early

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Friends

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whether Friends’ Ross and Rachel Would Still Be Together Today

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Watch Bethenny Frankel Unload on Luann de Lesseps in Truly Shocking The Real Housewives of New York City Confrontation

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Why Kyle Richards Finally Opened Up About Her Eating Disorder: " I Felt Like a Fraud"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.