Meet Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's Season 3 Participants!

This year, Khloe Kardashian is helping a brand-new group of people get back to happy.

Gearing up for Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's third season—whose premiere kicks off Sunday, July 7—get acquainted with the brave participants looking to better their minds and bodies in and out of the gym this summer. With support from Khloe and her attentive team of workout professionals, health coaches, glam gurus and the like, these 17 people will take big steps to reignite their confidence, restore their health and start putting themselves first.

From Ashley and Amber, 21-year-old twins still grappling with the loss of both parents, to Javier, a father of two determined to get his health in order so he can better care for his kids, Revenge Body's third season promises grit, emotion and inspiration to boot.