Toni Garrn, Anne V and Other Stars Celebrate World Oceans Day at Charity Event

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 11:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anne V, Toni Garrn

Getty Images

Celebs such as Toni Garrn and Anne V celebrated World Oceans Day at the Ocean Sounds charity event this weekend.

The event was presented by the Lions modeling agency, which represents the two models, and benefited the Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Fellow models and Lions talent Megan Williams and Ebonee Davis, a former America's Next Top Model contestant, co-hosted Ocean Sounds. Over 50 whales were adopted at the end of the evening.

There were musical performances by Zhavia Ward and MAX, a DJ set by Scram Jones, educational pop-ups and a live tattoo station from Rob Green. DogPound, Cha Cha Matcha, Climate Futures, Boxed Water, The Dental Parlor, Sweet Chick, Kohler, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and One Good Thing sponsored the event. 

Watch

Tyra Banks Talks Return To America's Next Top Model

Other celebs in attendance included models Lorena Rae and Cameron Russell, and actors Hill Harper and Malik Yoba.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Charity

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lorraine Nash, David Dobrik

YouTuber David Dobrik Files For Divorce From BFF's Mom 1 Month After Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Denies Tristan Cheated on Pregnant Ex With Her

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton

Will Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Anna, Elsa, Frozen 2

Kristen Bell and Stephen Colbert Spur Fans To Suggest Hilarious Alternative Frozen 2 Titles

Wendy Williams, Marc Tomblin

Wendy Williams Becomes a Hot Topic After Stepping Out With 27-Year-Old Felon

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trip to Africa

Tom Felton, Evanna Lyn?ch Rupert Grint, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps

Tom Felton, Rupert Grint and Evanna Lynch Have Magical Harry Potter Reunion

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.