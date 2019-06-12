Will Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Is there room on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Kyle Richards and her sister? Not just former star Kim Richards, but also Kathy Hilton? Maybe, just maybe. But it's all hypothetical at this time.

When asked on E!'s Daily Pop about whether Kim would ever return as a full-time cast member, Kyle said, "Well, I mean, I feel like she would. I would like to think that she would, and fans would be excited to see her back, and there a lot of rumors going around right now, and my sister Kathy is supposedly joining and Kim coming back. All I can say is never say never."

The reality star made similar comments on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.